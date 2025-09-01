Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No double standards are acceptable on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit

No double standards are acceptable on terrorism: PM Modi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO summit said no double standards are acceptable on terrorism, and stressed security, connectivity and opportunity as India's vision

Modi, Narendra Modi, SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered India’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China, stressing that the global fight against terrorism must be united and without bias.
 
“We have to say clearly and unanimously that no double standards are acceptable on terrorism,” PM Modi said. He reminded members that India has faced the threat for four decades and recently saw the “worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam”. Expressing gratitude to countries that stood with India during this time, he added, “This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity.”
 
 

SCO Summit: Security, connectivity and opportunity

 
Outlining India’s approach to the SCO, PM Modi said the country’s vision rests on three pillars — security, connectivity and opportunity. “India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO,” he said.
 
PM Modi emphasised that terrorism is not limited to one country but threatens all. “Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path,” he said. “No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it.”
 

India’s efforts against terror networks

 
The prime minister underlined India’s role in tackling global terror groups. “India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation. We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it,” he told SCO members.

Earlier, Modi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm welcome and extended greetings to Uzbekistan on its Independence Day.
 
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present at the SCO Summit.
 

Modi meets Putin at SCO Summit

 
PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday. Photos posted on Modi’s official X handle showed the leaders hugging. The post read, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”
 
A short video from the event also captured Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping greeting each other warmly before the group photograph with other world leaders.
 

Xi Jinping’s opening remarks

 
In his address, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised what he called “bullying” behaviour. He said the SCO must “stand firm against hegemony, bullying, and bluster” and help shape a fair global governance system.
 
Xi added that China is ready to work with all member nations to strengthen the regional security forum, news agency Reuters reported. His remarks followed a red-carpet group photo where Modi was seen interacting with both Xi and Putin.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

