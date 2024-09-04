Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to visit Singapore today: Top 5 things on agenda explained

PM Modi to visit Singapore today: Top 5 things on agenda explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his bilateral visit to Singapore after his trip to Brunei. Singapore is a key partner in India's 'Act East' policy and in boosting Indo-Pacific engagement

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brunei Darussalam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his bilateral trip to Singapore on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Brunei.

In Brunei, he met with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. As the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Brunei, Modi also participated in various activities, including a visit to the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, which was built by the current Sultan's father.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brunei, a small island nation surrounded by the South China Sea, is a crucial partner for India’s ‘Act East’ policy, which focuses on building strategic ties in the Asia-Pacific region.

More From This Section

defence

Defence ministry to approve major Navy, Army projects worth over Rs 1 trn

Ukraine Crisis

Russian missile strike kills 41, wounds 180 in Ukraine's Poltava city

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt warns of legal action for creating instability

defence

Defence production dept authorised to issue licenses for munitions export

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence ministry okays 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 trn

PM Modi’s top agenda during the Singapore visit:

1) In Singapore, Modi will hold talks with the country’s senior leadership, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

2) He will also meet business leaders in Singapore to explore potential areas of cooperation with India. According to a press release from the Centre, Modi's focus will be on advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development.

Trade exchange with Singapore

3) Singapore is India's largest trade partner in Asia, with a trade value reaching $36.6 billion in 2023. To further boost foreign direct investment, India is encouraging Singaporean companies to invest in emerging sectors such as logistics, warehousing, and commercial real estate.

Singapore’s role in ASEAN-India relations

4) Modi has reiterated Singapore’s key role as the coordinator of ASEAN-India relations from 2021 to 2024. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an intergovernmental union of 10 countries in the region, of which India is not a member. The Modi government has been focusing extensively on strengthening India-ASEAN cooperation in various sectors. Both Singapore and Brunei are members of the forum.
India's 5 'S' strategy for Indo-Pacific engagement

5) Both countries are also crucial for India’s cooperation in the larger Indo-Pacific region. For this, India has adopted the ‘5 S’ approach: Sammaan (respect), Samvad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace), and Samridhi (prosperity).

Also Read

Narendra Modi

Looking forward to strong ties with Brunei: PM Modi; meets Indian diaspora

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's US visit may focus on smaller events in New York

FDI

News updates: Zee Entertainment announces MCA approval for AGM extension

JP Nadda, Nadda

Tripura CM Manik Saha launches BJP's membership drive at state headquarter

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

When will our frequent flyer visit Manipur: Congress's dig at PM Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi India Foreign Policy BS Web Reports Modi govt Singapore India Asean ties Indo pacific region South China Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon