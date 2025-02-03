'PM doesn't attend such events': Jaishankar on Rahul's Trump invite claim

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that his recent visit to the US was to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend US President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Calling Gandhi’s remarks "false and damaging to India’s global image," Jaishankar said such discussion took place during his US visit.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and the National Security Advisor (NSA) of the Biden Administration. I also chaired a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Gandhi had made the allegation during the Lok Sabha’s Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, where he criticised the government's economic policies and claimed Jaishankar was dispatched to the US to secure an invitation for PM Modi. His comments sparked a swift response from Jaishankar, who dismissed the claim.

“It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys,” Jaishankar said, emphasising that Prime Minister Modi does not participate in foreign presidential inauguration ceremonies.

Jaishankar also accused Gandhi of using misleading statements for political gain, warning that such rhetoric can harm India’s reputation on the global stage. “Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi vs BJP in Parliament

The Lok Sabha witnessed tense moments as Rahul Gandhi took a jab at PM Modi, claiming the government had to send Jaishankar to secure an invite for Trump’s ceremony. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly objected to the remarks, stating, “The Leader of the Opposition cannot make such serious, unsubstantiated statements. This is about the relationship between two countries.”

In response, Gandhi retorted, “I apologise for disturbing your peace of mind,” but continued his sharp critique, shifting focus to China, accusing the government of mishandling border issues.

Rahul Gandhi on China and 'Make in India'

Gandhi alleged that the Indian Army contradicted PM Modi’s claims about Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. “The Prime Minister has denied it, but the Army has contradicted him. China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory,” Gandhi claimed.

He also linked this issue to the failure of the 'Make in India' initiative, saying, “The reason China is inside our territory is because 'Make in India' has failed. If we fight a war with China, we’ll be using Chinese motors, batteries, and optics.”

Despite acknowledging 'Make in India' as a good concept, Gandhi criticised its execution. “Manufacturing fell from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent today, the lowest in 60 years. I am not blaming the Prime Minister, but he failed,” he said.

India's data gap with China

Gandhi further claimed that India is a decade behind China in data usage, emphasising the potential of AI when applied to caste census data. He argued for increasing the participation of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis in governance and the economy, while also challenging China in key sectors like electric motors and solar panels.

OBC remarks spark BJP outrage

Gandhi’s remark that no major corporate house is owned by an OBC or Dalit sparked outrage among BJP MPs. Union Minister Rijiju countered, “Are you blind? Can’t you see the face of the country’s Prime Minister?” highlighting that PM Modi belongs to the OBC category.

Employment crisis: A shared failure

Concluding his address, Gandhi slammed both the NDA and UPA governments for failing to address unemployment. “Even though we’ve grown, we haven’t been able to tackle unemployment. Neither the UPA nor today’s NDA government has provided clear answers to the youth about jobs,” he added.