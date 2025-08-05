Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Go beyond routine modernisation; prep for post-Sindoor norms: CDS to forces

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan delivered the keynote address at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), on August 5, 2025. Image Credit: PIB

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

The armed forces must adapt swiftly to disruptive technologies, rethink legacy structures, and prioritise synergy to tackle the challenges emanating from the constantly evolving nature of warfare, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. 
Delivering the keynote at the inaugural Annual Trident Lecture Series organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the CDS urged the three services to remain prepared round-the-clock, as Operation Sindoor has ushered in new norms for national defence. 
“The distinction between peace and war is eroding,” he said, adding that some level of conflict is likely to persist in the spaces between the two. 
 
“We must improve integration between the three services year-on-year, maintain a clear technology edge over potential adversaries, and move beyond routine modernisation,” said the CDS. 
Emphasising Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, he added that reliance on external supply chains could become a vulnerability.

Underscoring the importance of technological convergence and integrated operations for national security, the CDS said noticeable progress has been made on the tasks set at the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) to advance jointness and interoperability in the armed forces. 
 
While not yet at the desired level, he noted it remains a work in progress.
 
Marking CENJOWS’ Foundation Day, the event brought together senior defence leaders, strategic thinkers, and scholars to reflect on the theme ‘Dominating the Future Battlespace’.
 
It also saw the formal release of the first General Bipin Rawat Paper on ‘Manned-Unmanned Teaming’— a tribute to India’s first CDS and his role in shaping joint operational philosophy.
 
The paper explores the concept of manned fighter jets operating alongside unmanned aerial vehicles of varying sizes and complexity in a networked, coordinated manner.
 
As part of the event, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff delivered a lecture on ‘Urgency in Tri-Services Reforms’, outlining the critical timelines and institutional steps required for meaningful transformation.
 
The Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) spoke on ‘Imbibing Indian Heritage Statecraft in Future Warfighting’, exploring how indigenous civilisational wisdom can inform contemporary military strategy.
 
The August 2025 issue of Synergy, CENJOWS’ flagship journal, was also launched at the event.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

