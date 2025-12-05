Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Russia bilateral trade could hit $100 billion before 2030: PM Modi

India-Russia bilateral trade could hit $100 billion before 2030: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi said India and Russia could meet the $100 billion trade target well before 2030, citing trust and scope for cooperation in EVs, healthcare and auto components

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
PM Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Russia can achieve their $100 billion bilateral trade target well before 2030, as both countries have “tremendous potential” to expand bilateral trade.
 
PM Modi noted that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed last year to aim for $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.
 
“However, after further discussions with President Putin and considering the tremendous potential in our partnership, I am confident that we will achieve this target well ahead of schedule. We are making rapid progress towards this goal,” he said while addressing the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi.
 
He added that the greatest strength of India–Russia relations is “trust”, and noted that discussions have also already begun on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.
 
“The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is this trust. It is this trust that gives direction to our joint efforts and also provides momentum,” he added. 

Which sectors did PM Modi flag for deeper India-Russia economic cooperation?

PM Modi further highlighted areas for expanded economic cooperation, including joint ventures in electric vehicle manufacturing, collaboration in vaccine development, cancer therapy, and automotive components. He added that these partnerships can not only meet their domestic demands but also contribute to the development of the Global South.
 

What did Vladimir Putin say about narrowing the India-Russia trade gap?

Adding to it, Putin said Russia is for strengthening its multifaceted relations with India in various fields, and Russian companies are also ready to increase purchases of a wide range of goods and services from India, to narrow the trade gap between the two nations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin India Visit HIGHLIGHTS: India, Russia sign Vision 2030 document to boost economic ties

Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

PM Modi not someone who succumbs to pressure easily, says Putin

Putin questions US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story