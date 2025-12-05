India-Russia bilateral trade could hit $100 billion before 2030: PM Modi

“However, after further discussions with President Putin and considering the tremendous potential in our partnership, I am confident that we will achieve this target well ahead of schedule. We are making rapid progress towards this goal,” he said while addressing the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi.

He added that the greatest strength of India–Russia relations is “trust”, and noted that discussions have also already begun on a free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Which sectors did PM Modi flag for deeper India-Russia economic cooperation?

PM Modi further highlighted areas for expanded economic cooperation, including joint ventures in electric vehicle manufacturing, collaboration in vaccine development, cancer therapy, and automotive components. He added that these partnerships can not only meet their domestic demands but also contribute to the development of the Global South.