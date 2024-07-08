Hosting PM Modi for private dinner a special gesture by Prez Putin: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday spoke about the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia. Highlighting a notable gesture by Russian President Putin, he mentioned that PM Modi will share a private dinner with President Vladimir Putin in the evening.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation at the Vnukovo-II airport and was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Taking to his official X handle, Jaiswal posted a video and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. At the Airport arrival, he was received by the first Deputy PM Denis Manturov. He was also given a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour."

Jaiswal further said that at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed by a large gathering of Indian community members. "In the evening, he will be hosted by President Putin in a private dinner. This is a special gesture."

Elaborating further on PM Modi's schedule, Jaiswal said, "Tomorrow, PM Modi has a packed schedule. He will be attending the 22nd Annual Summit and will have delegation-level talks. He will meet the Indian community, will address the Indian community members and also visit Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) and exhibition space.

On his arrival, PM Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who were outside The Carlton Hotel to welcome him. He shook hands and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He met with children who were happy to see PM Modi.

People held Indian flags and posters of PM Modi and chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome him at the hotel. Artists dressed in Indian attire performed in the hotel to welcome PM Modi. In a rare gesture, Denis Manturov accompanied PM Modi to the hotel from the airport in the same car.

Upon arrival in Moscow, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to further deepening the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people."

PM Modi and the Russian President will hold a meeting today. PM Modi will attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday. He departed from New Delhi on Monday for a two-nation visit today, beginning with Moscow.