During Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s two-day visit to New Delhi, which begins on Sunday, India is likely to announce a substantial economic package for its northern neighbour. Agreements are also slated to be inked between the two sides on investments in Nepal's education, health and hydropower sectors and to increase connectivity, including reciprocal overflight access.

A $2 billion development package from India, some of which will help with reconstruction projects in Nepal following the glacial floods in August, is being discussed. Sources said the two sides are still giving final shape to the package. If finalised, it will be the largest such one-time package that India has given to any of its neighbours. The glacial flood in Nepal left over 1,500 people dead, with over 5,200 still missing, and damaged over 7,000 homes and several hydroelectric projects.

A cross-border weekly train service connecting Nepal’s Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantonment will be flagged off, and an integrated check post in the border town of Banbasa in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, 50 km from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, will be inaugurated. The Nepal PM will land in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon and hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Monday, leaving for Kathmandu a little after that. This will be Shah’s first bilateral visit not just to India but outside Nepal since forming his government after his party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, won a landslide in the general elections. He travelled to New York in September to address the United Nations General Assembly.