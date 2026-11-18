Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Wednesday urged Indian defence manufacturers to develop ownership of critical technologies, designs and intellectual property (IP), while building the capacity to rapidly scale up production during a conflict.

Addressing an annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, he said the armed forces are willing to work with domestic manufacturers offering even lower levels of indigenous content.

“Military on its part will be happy to accept something indigenous, which meets even 60 to 70 per cent of our requirement, as long as the industry is ready to work together, own the quality and improve it by learning in battlefield conditions,” said General Subramani.

He said that the defence industry needs to move beyond a buyer-seller relationship with the armed forces towards “co-developing, co-producing”, with greater domestic ownership of critical technologies, designs and IP. Subramani said that modern warfare is increasingly becoming a “contest of integrated systems rather than merely platforms”, with military advantage depending on “decision superiority” through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), data and interconnected networks. He said “economic sustainability and industrial capacity” are also critical enablers, while technological superiority will remain temporary unless countries “learn and adapt faster than your adversary”. The CDS added that the Army, Navy and Air Force could no longer think of fighting as “individual systems”, as the battlefield has expanded to include “space, electronic warfare, and cyber and cognitive warfare”.

Military procurement, he said, would increasingly be based on “the effect that we want to create” rather than the separate requirements of individual services. He said an aircraft’s effectiveness would improve when integrated with “a space sensor”, unmanned aircraft, long-range missiles and data from ground forces, highlighting that military platforms must operate as connected systems. Explaining how technology is changing warfare, the CDS identified five shifts, including the move from individual platforms to integrated systems, the importance of decision-making superiority, the economics of mass warfare, the expansion of the battlefield and the ability to adapt faster than an adversary. “Atmanirbharta is not a slogan. Atmanirbharta is an imperative,” Subramani said, adding that national security could not remain dependent on external suppliers.

He said military advantage would increasingly depend on the speed at which forces could observe, orient, decide and act. Forces capable of sensing threats, processing information and acting before their adversaries would gain the advantage. Citing United States strikes on Iran, he said its forces hit 1,000 targets on the first day of the conflict, with 999 strikes being precise and one hitting a school, killing children. He explained that targeting at such scale and speed would have taken years to achieve manually. The CDS also called on Indian defence manufacturers to develop affordable interception systems to counter large numbers of inexpensive drones and missiles, invest in research and development, create a vendor network and build the capacity to scale up production during a prolonged conflict.