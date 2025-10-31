Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Warfare rapidly becoming non-kinetic, non-contact: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Warfare rapidly becoming non-kinetic, non-contact: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Army chief said that warfare was increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact, and therefore the response demanded military strength, intellectual prowess, and moral preparedness

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi
In his keynote address, the Army chief emphasised the evolving nature of warfare and the responses needed in this scenario | Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said warfare is increasingly becoming "non-kinetic and non-contact" and therefore demands a response that requires military strength, intellectual prowess and moral preparedness.

In his address at an event held here at Manekshaw Centre to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he also said that youths need to have a role in various fields, including think-tanks, laboratories and the battlefield.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the gathering of army officials, students and defence experts at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum hosted by the Army and defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

In his keynote address, the Army chief emphasised the evolving nature of warfare and the responses needed in this scenario.

He said, "Warfare is increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact," and, therefore, the response demands military strength, intellectual prowess and moral preparedness.

Col Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the prominent faces in media briefings on Operation Sindoor, also attended the event.

It was announced at the event that Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 will be held in November on the theme "Reform to Transform: Sashakt and Aur Surakshit Bharat" on November 27-28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmymilitaryDefence plan

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

