Northern army commander witnesses 'AstraShakti' exercise underway in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Thursday witnessed 'Exercise AstraShakti' in the icy heights of the high-altitude areas of the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said.

The AstraShakti exercise is currently underway as a validation of long-range precision artillery firepower, swarm drones, counter-unmanned aerial surveillance systems, commando operations, and synergy with the ITBP in the icy expanse and high-altitude areas of Ladakh.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, witnessed Exercise AstraShakti a thunderous validation of long-range precision artillery firepower, swarm drones, counter-UAS systems, commando ops, and synergy with the ITBP in the icy expanse and high-altitude areas of Ladakh, the Northern Command said in a post on X.