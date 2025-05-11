Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Executed assigned tasks with precision during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF

Executed assigned tasks with precision during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF

In a statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said the operation was 'still ongoing'

Su 30MKI, Sukhoi, IAF

The IAF said it has "successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism". Credit: IAF Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor. 

 

In a statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said the operation was "still ongoing". 

 

"Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The IAF said it has "successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism".

It said the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flights, planes

Pakistan reopens its airspace after ceasefire talks, ban on India stays

Operation Sindoor

Pahalgam attack to Trump mediation: Complete timeline of India-Pak conflict

US President Donald Trump

Trump lauds India, Pak on peace move, offers help on 'Kashmir solution'

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BrahMos aerospace testing unit in Lucknow today

chaos at Delhi airport

Indo-Pak tensions: Delhi airport issues travel advisory, ops remain normal

Topics : Operation Sindoor News Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon