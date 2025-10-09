Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath, Australian dy PM discuss boosting defence industry partnership

Rajnath, Australian dy PM discuss boosting defence industry partnership

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges

Rajnath Singh, Australia Dy PM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a productive meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. Image: X@rajnathsingh
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a productive meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on Thursday.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Australia defence cooperation, including defence industry, cyber defence, maritime security and regional challenges.

Sharing details in a post on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Noting the rapid growth of India's defence industry and India's growing stature as a credible source of high-quality defence tech globally, Singh said that they discussed the potential for deeper defence industry partnerships between India and Australia.

"I thank Australia for its steadfast support on cross-border terrorism & shared regional stability. Together, we will deepen cooperation for a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific", Singh underscored.

India and Australia inked key defence agreements during the visit of the Defence Minister.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, "I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that."

Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House by Richard Marles, where a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held in his honour, a gesture symbolizing respect and acknowledgement of Australia's Indigenous heritage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Indian Air Force's transformation 'extraordinary': Air Chief Marshal

Chances of war with India are real, warns Pakistan's defence minister

British PM Keir Starmer calls for quicker UK-India FTA implementation

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndia AustraliaDefence ministerDefence ministrydefence sector

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story