Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said the agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank Rs 273 cr for debt settlement

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary JR Toll Road Private (JRTR) has paid the entire debt settlement amount of Rs 273 crore to Yes Bank Ltd (YBL).

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said the agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR.

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group, it added.

" ...we hereby inform that JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of Rs 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount," Reliance Infrastructure said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumPavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

edelweiss financial services

Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

Vedanta

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock value

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly's weekly insulin efsitora shows positive results in Phase 3

Raymond

Raymond to invest ₹1,200 cr in Andhra; garments, auto, aerospace in focus

Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Infra YES Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon