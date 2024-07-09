Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

Russia promises to ensure return of Indians working for Russian Army

The issue of Indians working for the Russian Army had also been raised by the opposition with the Congress questioning the government's stance on the issue

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Russia President Vladimir Putin shake hands during an informal meeting at Novo-Ogarevo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia has broadly heeded to India's call to end the recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force, top sources said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the issue was brought up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


An announcement on Russia's decision to discharge all Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army is expected to be made after summit talks between Modi and Putin on Tuesday.

Russia has broadly agreed to our request on the issue, the sources said.


Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two more Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four.

Following the deaths of two Indians, New Delhi demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

The MEA had also said the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow over it.

In March this year, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

As China-Russia come closer, Nato deepens relations with Asian partners

Russian tycoons pocket $11 bn in dividend incomes on war economy boom

Putin praises PM Modi during 'private engagement' at official residence

Stronger ties between India and Russia will benefit us: PM Modi in Moscow

Xi calls on world powers to help Russia, Ukraine resume direct dialogue

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictIndian citizenIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story