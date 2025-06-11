Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Is Trump a partner India can trust? Jaishankar's take on US-India ties

Is Trump a partner India can trust? Jaishankar's take on US-India ties

During his Brussels visit, S Jaishankar discusses India's relationship with the US, the country's position on China, Russia, and terrorism, and the importance of multipolarity and strategic autonomy

S Jaishankar, Ursula chief von der Leyen
S Jaishankar welcomed EU Commission President Ursula chief von der Leyen’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and support for India’s anti-terror stance. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a visit to Brussels this week, shared candid views on India’s foreign policy priorities, the evolving geopolitical landscape, and relations with major powers — including the United States under President Donald Trump. In an interview with Euractiv, Jaishankar, who met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, also addressed India’s position on terrorism and its relationship with China. 
Asked whether India trusts Donald Trump and views him as a reliable partner, Jaishankar responded, “Meaning what?”
  He said, “I take the world as I find it. Our aim is to advance every relationship that serves our interests — and the US relationship is of immense importance to us. It’s not about personality X or president Y.” 
On India’s relationship with China, Jaishankar highlighted a growing trend among global companies seeking to “de-risk” supply chains by investing in India. He pointed out that many firms are also wary of where they store their data, emphasising that “they’d rather place it somewhere secure and trustworthy than simply go for efficiency”. 
“Would you really want that in the hands of actors you don’t feel comfortable with?” he asked, underlining India’s pitch as a more reliable economic partner than China.
 

  Terrorism and the Kashmir question

Jaishankar also addressed international perceptions of recent violence in Kashmir, where a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. He challenged the framing of the conflict as a simple “tit-for-tat” between nuclear neighbours. 
“Let me remind you of something — there was a man named Osama bin Laden,” he said. “Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point? I want the world to understand — this isn’t merely an India-Pakistan issue. It’s about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you.” 
Jaishankar was also pressed on India’s refusal to impose sanctions on Russia or take a stronger stance in support of Ukraine. “We don’t believe that differences can be resolved through war — we don’t believe a solution will come from the battlefield,” he said.  “It’s not for us to prescribe what that solution should be. My point is, we’re not being prescriptive or judgemental — but we are also not uninvolved.” 
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas at the first strategic dialogue in Brussels on June 10. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
 

Jaishankar defends India’s neutrality

When challenged on whether India was being too neutral, Jaishankar defended the country’s position by recalling its own experiences. 
“We have a strong relationship with Ukraine as well — it’s not only about Russia. But every country, naturally, considers its own experience, history and interests,” he said. 
Jaishankar said that India had the longest-standing grievance, as its borders were violated just months after independence when Pakistan sent invaders into Kashmir. “And the countries that were most supportive of that? Western countries. If those same countries — who were evasive or reticent then — now say ‘let’s have a great conversation about international principles’, I think I’m justified in asking them to reflect on their own past,” he said. 
   

India in a multipolar world

Looking ahead, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of a multipolar world and Europe’s evolving role within it.
“Multipolarity is already here,” he said. “Europe now faces the need to make more decisions in its own interest — using its own capabilities, and based on the relationships it fosters globally.” 
He acknowledged Europe’s growing pursuit of “strategic autonomy”, calling it a term that was once part of India’s own vocabulary. “The EU is clearly a major pole in the global order — and increasingly an autonomous one. That is precisely why I’m here: to deepen our relationship in this multipolar world.”
 

India’s reservations on EU green agenda

On the European Union’s push to set global standards through its Green Deal — especially the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) — Jaishankar said, “Let’s not pretend — we’re opposed to parts of it.” 
He said, “We have very deep reservations about CBAM and we’ve been quite open about it. The idea that one part of the world will set standards for everybody else is something which we are against.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

India, Malaysia hold 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff talks to boost maritime ties

Taiwan thanks Indian Navy for swift rescue of S'pore-flagged ship's crew

Foreign secy Misri meets UAE MoS Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

Topics :Donald TrumpS JaishankarIndia Pakistan relationsUS India relations Pahalgam attackUnited States

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story