US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

The United States has reaffirmed its support for India in its fight against terrorism and the strategic bilateral partnership between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday (local time).

US support for India in its fight against terrorism follows representations made by an all-party delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor , which visited the US and other countries to highlight India’s stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism, news agency PTI reported.

Tharoor, during his visit to the US, met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. In a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Bruce said Landau confirmed the US’ strong support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Hooker reaffirmed US’ support to the ongoing cessation of on-ground hostilities between India and Pakistan, Bruce said, adding that important issues related to the bilateral relationship between the US-Pakistan were also discussed, including counterterrorism cooperation. US vague on Trump’s intentions Commenting on claims made by Trump, offering to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Bruce said, “I obviously can’t speak to what’s on the mind or the plans of the President. What I do know is that I think we all recognise that President Trump, in each step that he takes, it’s making to solve generational differences between countries, a generational war.” She added that the move to mediate should not surprise anyone.