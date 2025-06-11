US reaffirms support to India in fight against terrorism: State dept

The United States has reaffirmed its support for India in its fight against terrorism and the strategic bilateral partnership between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday (local time).
US support for India in its fight against terrorism follows representations made by an all-party delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, which visited the US and other countries to highlight India’s stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism, news agency PTI reported.
Tharoor, during his visit to the US, met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. In a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Bruce said Landau confirmed the US’ strong support to India in its fight against terrorism.
The delegation visited the US as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s global outreach effort following ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was conducted on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
The Indian delegation was in the US at the same time as the Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Bruce informed the reporters that the Pakistani delegation had met with the officials of the US State Department, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.
Hooker reaffirmed US’ support to the ongoing cessation of on-ground hostilities between India and Pakistan, Bruce said, adding that important issues related to the bilateral relationship between the US-Pakistan were also discussed, including counterterrorism cooperation.
US vague on Trump’s intentions
Commenting on claims made by Trump, offering to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Bruce said, “I obviously can’t speak to what’s on the mind or the plans of the President. What I do know is that I think we all recognise that President Trump, in each step that he takes, it’s making to solve generational differences between countries, a generational war.” She added that the move to mediate should not surprise anyone.
Bruce said, “So, while I can’t speak to his [Trump] plans, the world knows his nature, and I can’t speak to any details of what he might have in that regard. But it is an exciting time that if we can get to a point in that particular conflict.”
India has rejected Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, adding that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are ‘integral’ parts of the country.
India sent seven all-party delegations to a total of 33 countries to present a unified stance of the country. A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor headed to Brazil, Colombia, and the US. The all-party delegations interacted with think tanks, lawmakers, and government officials. The all-party delegations included MPs from various parties, former ministers, and diplomats.