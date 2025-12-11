Home / India News / Cheap polyester shawls passed off as silk at Tirupati in a ₹55 cr scam

Cheap polyester shawls passed off as silk at Tirupati in a ₹55 cr scam

A high polyester content was found in the shawls that were supposed to be made of pure silk. TTD has procured over 21,600 silk shawls since 2015, valued at approximately ₹55 crore

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati temple has found itself at the centre of another controversy, this time over silk shawls. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the renowned shrine, is involved in a ₹50-crore silk shawl scam between 2015 and 2025.
 
According to media reports, a high polyester content was found in the shawls that were supposed to be made of pure silk. TTD has procured over 21,600 silk shawls since 2015, valued at approximately ₹55 crore.
 
In an X post on Wednesday, TTD Board Chairman B R Naidu said, "Irregularities in the purchase of shawls by the previous governing council – the truth is out. The current governing council has launched a comprehensive investigation into the huge scam in which a silk shawl worth ₹350 was supplied to TTD for ₹1,350."

What was the scam about?

Naidu further noted that when examining the purchase of shawls worth ₹20 crore annually, it is estimated that around ₹80-90 crore may have been involved in corruption since 2019. "It came to light that shawls that should have been made of pure Tussa silk, gold/silver lace, and silk mark certification were supplied with inferior material," he said.
 
The shawl is supposed to be made from high-quality silk. It must use strong, twisted silk threads and meet a minimum thickness. The cloth must have a tight weave, with 100 threads per inch going one way and 80 threads per inch going the other way.
 
Each shawl should be 1 metre wide and 2.3 metres long. It must have a double-sided border that is 2.5 inches wide. The centre should display 'Om Namo Venkatesaya' in Telugu and Sanskrit, along with symbols of the Shanku, Chakra, and Namam.
 
The shawl must weigh 180 grams. Out of this, at least 110 grams should be pure, degummed, dyed silk, and the rest should come from zari and the border material.

TTD Board chairman slams previous govt

Slamming the previous government for its corrupt practices, Naidu said that the board discussed this and ordered an inquiry. "We will take strict action as soon as the report comes. The process has already started against the responsible officials. Many corruption cases, like adulterated ghee, inferior goods, theft of Parakamani, and exchange of tenders, were exposed during the previous government," he said in the post, which was roughly translated into English.
 
"We are moving forward to expose all these step by step and take legal action against those responsible. Transparency is our priority in TTD. We will not leave corruption to anyone," he added.

Tirupati laddu scam

TTD has also been embroiled in a laddu scam. It was recently revealed that an Uttarakhand-based dairy firm allegedly supplied fake ghee worth ₹250 crore to TTD between 2019 and 2024.
 
In September 2024, a major controversy broke out over the Tirupati Laddu after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous government had allowed adulterated ingredients to be used. According to media reports, he said the laddus may have contained beef tallow, fish oil, and pig lard.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Session LIVE: Ethanol use reduced pollution, carbon emissions cut by 736 MT, says Gadkari

PM & brigade bruised, exposed for their lies: Cong on Vande Mataram debate

Towering statesman: PM Modi remembers Pranab Mukherjee on birth anniversary

North Goa bans fireworks at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist spots

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers held in Thailand, deportation begins

Topics :TirupatiTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamTirupati templeAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story