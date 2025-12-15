Dense fog grips Delhi as airlines warn of flight delays, disruptions

New Delhi was blanketed by dense fog on Monday morning, reducing visibility across the national capital and raising the likelihood of flight disruptions. In view of the conditions, Delhi airport authorities and several major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, issued advisories to passengers.
In a post on X, Delhi airport said, “Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”
The airport said that while landings and take-offs were continuing, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may be affected.
CAT-II and CAT-III compliant aircraft are equipped with advanced landing and navigation systems that allow safe operations during low-visibility conditions such as heavy fog. CAT-II aircraft can land with limited visibility, while CAT-III aircraft, which have advanced autoland features, can operate even when visibility is extremely poor.
What are airlines telling passengers?
In a travel advisory, IndiGo said, “Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart.”
“We understand plans, schedules and connections matter, and we assure you that our teams remain available to support you throughout your journey. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. As conditions improve, we will continue departures with safety at the forefront,” the airline added.
Air India also warned passengers of possible disruptions. “Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport,” it said in a post on X.
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet issued multiple advisories cautioning passengers about delays on flights operating from Delhi, Ayodhya and Varanasi.
Why fog could worsen IndiGo’s ongoing crisis
The fog-related disruptions come at a time when crisis-hit IndiGo’s operations are gradually returning to normal. The airline, which accounts for more than 60 per cent of domestic passenger traffic, has faced widespread disruptions since early December, cancelling thousands of flights and drawing scrutiny from the government.
The disruptions followed the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which came into effect in November. The rules extend rest periods, restrict night duties and mandate 48 hours of weekly rest for flight crew.
What steps has the government taken?
On December 12, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu met stakeholders, including officials from the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airport operators and airlines, to review winter preparedness.
“To maintain smooth operations, emphasis has to be laid on real-time data exchange, activation of war rooms and deployment of CAT-II/III compliant aircraft with qualified crew,” the minister said.