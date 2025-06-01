Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-party delegation begins Spain visit by paying homage to bust of Gandhi

Press Trust of India Madrid
Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

An all-party delegation on Sunday began its visit to Madrid by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a powerful tribute to the enduring force of peace over violence and truth over fear.

The delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday arrived on a three-day visit to Spain during which it will meet members of the Spanish government, the Indian diaspora and civil society representatives to present India's stance on zero-tolerance against terrorism.

"The all-party parliamentary delegation began its visit to Madrid by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a powerful tribute to the enduring force of peace over violence and truth over fear," the Indian embassy in Spain said in a post on X.

 

The delegation, which arrived here from Latvia, is part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

"Over the next two days, the delegation will meet with members of the Spanish government, the Indian diaspora and civil society representatives to present India's stance of #ZeroToleranceForTerrorism," the embassy said on X.

The delegation will convey India's resolute and uncompromising stance against terrorism and advocate for stronger international cooperation in addressing this global challenge.

The delegation, led by a senior MP from the opposition party, reflects the strong national consensus and unity across political lines in India's fight against terrorism, the mission said in a statement.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

