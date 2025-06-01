Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tharoor-led delegation reaches Brazil to affirm India's anti-terror stance

Tharoor-led delegation reaches Brazil to affirm India's anti-terror stance

The delegation is in Brazil as part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism

Shashi Tharoor
The delegation, which arrived here from Colombia, was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires. Image: X@ShashiTharoor
Press Trust of India Brasilia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
A high-level all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Brazil on Sunday to convey India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations  The delegation, which arrived here from Colombia, was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires.

During the visit, the delegation will engage with senior Brazilian leaders and Parliamentarians, including Celso Amorim, Head Adviser to the President, Maria Laura da Rocha, Secretary General of Foreign Affairs, Senator Nelson Trad, Head of the India-Brazil Friendship Front at Brazilian Senate, and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros, President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, the Embassy of India in Brazil posted on X.

The delegation is in Brazil as part of India's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation in the global fight against terrorism particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor and the country's sustained campaign against cross-border terrorism. 

The nine-member delegation includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, reflecting the vibrant and inclusive democratic character of India, the mission said in a statement.

The delegation's engagements in Brazil will provide an opportunity for it to brief Brazilian counterparts on recent developments in India, particularly in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the statement said.

The delegation will convey India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming the country's policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, it said.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Topics :Shashi TharoorOperation SindoorPahalgam attackBrazil

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

