Tata Advanced Systems buys 7.4 lakh sq ft land in Karnataka for Rs 29 cr

The firm has purchased the land for aircraft manufacturing - final assembly line including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO)

Tata Advanced Systems
Tata Advanced Systems (Photo: X)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Tata Advanced Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has purchased 7.4 lakh square feet of land parcel in Karnataka’s Vemgal Industrial Area for Rs 29.34 crore (Rs 1.7 crore per acre), as per the registration documents provided by Propstack.
 
The firm has purchased the land for aircraft manufacturing — final assembly line including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).
 
The company acquired the land from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The transaction was registered on February 24, 2025, as a lease-cum-sale agreement. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore.
 
Vemgal Industrial Area is located on the Kolar–Chikkaballapur Road (SH-96), which is about 10 kilometres from the Narasapura and Jakkasandra industrial area. The extent of the industrial area is 666 acres.
 
Earlier, in February 2025, the company had said that it would be expanding its operations in Karnataka, backed by the state’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industry-friendly policies. It said these investments would support technological growth, job creation, and global collaborations in the aerospace sector.
 
The company had announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art MRO facility to support the Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130J fleet.

“This will strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence and bolster Karnataka’s role in the global aerospace supply chain,” TASL had said.
 
With strong government support, TASL stated that Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination for global aerospace and defence companies. The state’s progressive policies, cutting-edge research ecosystem, and skilled talent pool continue to attract strategic investments that enhance India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

