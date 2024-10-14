'Trudeau's hostility long been evident': India responds strongly to Canada

India has strongly condemned the recent diplomatic communication from Canada, which suggested that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats have become “persons of interest” in an ongoing investigation in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday attributed these assertions to political manoeuvre by the Justin Trudeau government, aimed at securing electoral support.

Canada had alleged India's involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, who has served in Japan, Sudan, and several other countries, has been specifically named in the Canadian communication.

Verma, had last year urged the Canadian government to provide evidence of its allegations against the Indian government.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, no substantive proof has been shared with the Government of India. Instead, this new communication continues the trend of baseless assertions, which seem to be part of a deliberate strategy to smear India for political gains,” the statement read.

Background of India-Canada dispute

The diplomatic tensions between the two nations began shortly after Prime Minister Trudeau visited India in 2018. Trudeau's administration has also repeatedly been accused of giving space to “separatism, extremism, and violence” in Canada. Trudeau has spoken to individuals believed to be connected to the pro-Khalistan movement, attended events, and refused to stop rallies, stating that it was not the Canadian government's job to “crack down on political protests”.

His administration has also faced criticism for including individuals in his Cabinet with ties to extremist and separatist agendas concerning India.

This connection has further strained relations between the two nations, with the MEA describing Trudeau’s actions as “naked interference” in Indian domestic affairs.

Tensions escalated in December 2020, when Trudeau expressed support for protests in India, a move that was seen as a direct intervention in the country's internal matters.

Canada’s allegation against Indian diplomats

The current allegations are believed to be an attempt by the Trudeau administration to deflect criticism surrounding foreign interference in Canadian politics, the ministry said.

“It is no coincidence that these accusations surface just as Prime Minister Trudeau is set to testify before a Commission on foreign interference. The targeting of Indian diplomats fits within this broader context,” the MEA added.

Indian diplomats harassed in Canada

India has also expressed concern over Canada’s tolerance of “extremist elements”. In its statement, the ministry noting that its diplomats and community leaders have faced harassment and threats, including death threats, under the guise of freedom of speech. The MEA pointed out that individuals linked to criminal activities in India have been allowed to settle in Canada. The statement added that several extradition requests have been ignored.

The MEA described the accusations against Vermaas “ludicrous” and “contemptible".

“High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years... The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," the MEA said.

In light of these developments, the Indian government has hinted at the possibility of further actions, invoking the principle of reciprocity concerning diplomatic representation.

