'We stand with India', declares Tulsi Gabbard, director of US intelligence

In a strong statement issued Friday, United States' Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said the US stands in solidarity with India as it hunts down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam," she posted on the DNI's official account on X. "My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM Narendra Modi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump had also condemned the Pahalgam attack terming it a “heinous attack".

“As President (Donald) Trump and Secretary (Marco) Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce also said. However, he declined to comment about the US' stand on potential involvement of Pakistan in the attack.

A number of US lawmakers have also condemned the attack saying that they stand with India in the pursuit of justice.

Pahalgam attack

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre.

India has taken sharp diplomatic measures against Pakistan in the wake of the killings, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the integrated check post at the Attari-Wagah border, the termination of SAARC visa exemptions, and the revocation of visas already issued to Pakistani nationals. It also annulled the posts of defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission and declared them persona non grata, besides recalling its own advisers, and ordering a drawing down of HC strength to 30 officials by May 1.

Additionally, Pakistani citizens residing in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been directed to leave the country within 48 hours.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of SAARC visa exemptions for Indian citizens, and the expulsion of Indian military diplomats who have been declared persona non grata.