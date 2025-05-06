UNSC holds closed-door talks on Indo-Pak tensions, urges restraint

The United Nations Security Council has discussed rising tensions between India and Pakistan at closed-door consultations where envoys called for de-escalation and dialogue. Greece, president of the UNSC for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting Monday following a request by Pakistan, which is currently a non-permanent member. The meeting comes days after terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, triggering outrage in India. The closed-door meeting that lasted about an hour and a half did not take place in the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the horse-shoe table, but in a consultations room next to it. The 15-member UNSC did not issue a statement after the meeting but Pakistan claimed that its own objectives were "largely served".

Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia briefed the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO). Coming out of the meeting, Khiari said there was a call for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict. He noted that the situation is volatile. Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, a Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and the current UNSC President, described it as a productive meeting, helpful. Last week, Sekeris had said that a meeting of the Council on the situation would be an "opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit tensions."

A Russian diplomat, coming out of the meeting, said We hope for de-escalation. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told reporters that the country's objectives were largely served and achieved at the meeting. He said the objectives of the closed consultations included enabling the Council members to have a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan and to have an exchange of views on how to address the situation, including avoiding confrontation that could have serious consequences and the need for de-escalation. Ahmad thanked Council members for their engagement and their calls for restraint, de-escalation and dialogue.

ALSO READ: MHA orders civil defence drills amid escalating tensions with Pakistan