Netanyahu, PM Modi to meet 'very soon', says Israel PMO after phone call

The much-anticipated trip of the Israeli prime minister would come on the heels of several high-level ministerial visits from both sides

Israeli PM Netanyahu with PM Modi | File Photo
Israeli PM Netanyahu with PM Modi | File Photo: X/@narendramodi
Press Trust of India Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders agreed to meet very soon, officials here said.

Sharing about the talks between Netanyahu and Modi over the telephone, the Israeli PMO in a social media post said, At the end of the warm and friendly conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet very soon.

The much-anticipated trip of the Israeli prime minister would come on the heels of several high-level ministerial visits from both sides.

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had visited India earlier this year as the strategic partners build up momentum to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The two countries signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during Smotrich's visit and then a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to FTA during the visit of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to Israel last month.

Informed sources in Israel rubbished reports recently that Netanyahu postponed his trip to India due to security concerns in the wake of Delhi blasts.

Israel had expressed full confidence in India's security apparatus, saying that the two sides are working on dates for Netanyahu's visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuNarendra ModiIndia Israel tiesisrael

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

