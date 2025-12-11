Italian deputy PM Tajani to meet Goyal; talks on India-Italy action plan

Visiting Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani is scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Thursday, and the two sides are scheduled to discuss the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29.

Tajani, who is in India with a business delegation, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Jaishankar said a big part of the action plan is the bilateral economic collaboration between the two countries.

This is Tajani’s second visit to India, Jaishankar noted, lauding the Italian deputy prime minister — who is also his country’s foreign minister — for taking the lead in taking talks on the action plan forward.