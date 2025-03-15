Indian student at Columbia self-deports as Trump admin cancels visa

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, has self-deported from the United States after her visa was revoked, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed.

A video released by DHS reportedly shows Srinivasan at an airport, rushing down a jetway with her luggage before departing on Tuesday. The Washington Times first reported her departure, citing DHS sources.

Her exit follows an escalating crackdown by the Trump administration on foreign nationals involved in last year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Last week, the US State Department revoked Srinivasan’s visa, accusing her of "advocating for violence and terrorism", a claim for which officials have not provided specific evidence.

Columbia under scrutiny amid federal investigations

The US Justice Department is also investigating whether Columbia University concealed the presence of undocumented immigrants on campus, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The probe is part of President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to curb anti-Israel demonstrations, which his administration has labeled as support for Hamas.

On Thursday evening, federal agents executed a search warrant at two Columbia University residences. No arrests were made, and it remains unclear whom authorities were targeting. However, by Friday, officials announced actions against two individuals linked to last year’s demonstrations.

Another protester arrested

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman arrested at protests outside Columbia University last April, was detained by federal immigration officials in Newark, New Jersey, for overstaying her visa. Columbia University stated that Kordia was never an enrolled student and had no record of being arrested on campus.

Meanwhile, Columbia has faced severe financial repercussions. The Trump administration recently revoked $400 million in federal grants, primarily for medical research, in response to the university’s handling of last spring’s protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Also Read

Trump’s tough stance on pro-Palestinian protests

Speaking at the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche framed the crackdown as part of Trump’s “mission to end antisemitism in this country.” The administration has accused demonstrators of being “pro-Hamas,” referencing the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Self-deportation via new DHS app

Srinivasan, who had been in the US on an F-1 student visa, reportedly left the country voluntarily using a newly launched DHS app, CBP Home. The app, which debuted on Monday, allows undocumented immigrants to self-report their departure from the US.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Srinivasan at LaGuardia Airport with her suitcase.

The Trump administration’s aggressive measures against foreign protesters have drawn both praise and criticism, fueling debate over immigration policies and free speech on US campuses.

Meanwhile, the State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment.