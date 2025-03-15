Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian student at Columbia self-deports as Trump admin cancels visa

Indian student at Columbia self-deports as Trump admin cancels visa

Indian student Ranjani Srinivasan self-deports after Trump admin revokes visa over pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University amid federal crackdown

Ranjani Srinivasan
Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student at Columbia University who self-deported after visa revocation (Photo: X/U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, has self-deported from the United States after her visa was revoked, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed.
 
A video released by DHS reportedly shows Srinivasan at an airport, rushing down a jetway with her luggage before departing on Tuesday. The Washington Times first reported her departure, citing DHS sources.  
 
Her exit follows an escalating crackdown by the Trump administration on foreign nationals involved in last year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Last week, the US State Department revoked Srinivasan’s visa, accusing her of "advocating for violence and terrorism", a claim for which officials have not provided specific evidence.
 

Columbia under scrutiny amid federal investigations

 
The US Justice Department is also investigating whether Columbia University concealed the presence of undocumented immigrants on campus, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The probe is part of President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to curb anti-Israel demonstrations, which his administration has labeled as support for Hamas.  
 
On Thursday evening, federal agents executed a search warrant at two Columbia University residences. No arrests were made, and it remains unclear whom authorities were targeting. However, by Friday, officials announced actions against two individuals linked to last year’s demonstrations.  
 

Another protester arrested  

 
Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman arrested at protests outside Columbia University last April, was detained by federal immigration officials in Newark, New Jersey, for overstaying her visa. Columbia University stated that Kordia was never an enrolled student and had no record of being arrested on campus.  
 
Meanwhile, Columbia has faced severe financial repercussions. The Trump administration recently revoked $400 million in federal grants, primarily for medical research, in response to the university’s handling of last spring’s protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.  

Also Read

Canada sounds the alarm as US trade war escalates ahead of G7 Summit

Tahawwur Rana fears 'death' if extradited to India, begs US court for stay

What is the Five Eyes group, and why does Trump's aide want Canada out?

US sanctions four Indian firms: What are the charges, and what happens now?

'Democracy puts food on the table': Jaishankar claps back at US Senator

 

Trump’s tough stance on pro-Palestinian protests  

 
Speaking at the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche framed the crackdown as part of Trump’s “mission to end antisemitism in this country.” The administration has accused demonstrators of being “pro-Hamas,” referencing the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.  
 

Self-deportation via new DHS app  

 
Srinivasan, who had been in the US on an F-1 student visa, reportedly left the country voluntarily using a newly launched DHS app, CBP Home. The app, which debuted on Monday, allows undocumented immigrants to self-report their departure from the US.  
 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Srinivasan at LaGuardia Airport with her suitcase.  
 
 
The Trump administration’s aggressive measures against foreign protesters have drawn both praise and criticism, fueling debate over immigration policies and free speech on US campuses.  
 
Meanwhile, the State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India, Bangladesh conduct naval exercise and patrol despite strained ties

Allies wrap up G7 meeting overshadowed by Trump's tariffs, Canada taunts

Govt seeks to appeal Sanjay Bhandari extradition discharge ruling

Premium

When Zambia replicated Bihar's programme to give bicycles to school girls

'Focus inward, not blame': India rejects Pak claim on Jaffar Express attack

Topics :Donald TrumpUSUS visaIsrael-PalestineBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story