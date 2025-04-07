Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US Navy Vice Admiral Chatfield fired in expanding national security purge

US Navy Vice Admiral Chatfield fired in expanding national security purge

The information was not immediately confirmed by the Pentagon. However, the sources told Reuters that allies had been notified that Chatfield had been removed from her job

Shoshana Chatfield
Shoshana Chatfield
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who holds a senior position in NATO, has been fired as part of what appears to be an expanding national security purge of top officials by the Trump administration, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
 
The information was not immediately confirmed by the Pentagon. However, the sources told Reuters that allies had been notified that Chatfield had been removed from her job. 
Chatfield, the U.S. military representative to the NATO Military Committee, is one of only a handful of female Navy three-star officers and was the first woman to lead the Naval War College, a job she held until 2023. 
The firing is the latest to rock the Pentagon after Thursday's removal of General Timothy Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. For the Navy, it follows the firing of its top officer, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to become Chief of Naval Operations. 
President Donald Trump's administration has taken a cool view of NATO, as well as European allies, since taking office in January. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used his first trip to NATO headquarters in February to warn Europe against treating the United States like a "sucker" by making it responsible for its defense. 
It was unclear if any official reason was given for Chatfield's dismissal, or if it was related to any U.S. policy direction on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. 

Also Read

Hegseth increases US warship presence in West Asia with 2 aircraft carriers

Donald Trump will again designate Houthis as terrorists, reversing Biden

CNN faces defamation trial over US Navy veteran case amid media struggles

2 US Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in 'friendly fire' incident

US stealth destroyer to house first hypersonic weapon on navy warship

One source said the motive may have been related to the Pentagon's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
In a recent Harvard Magazine interview, Chatfield sounded eager for a time when the qualifications of women in the military would not be held in suspicion. 
The article cited one example when Chatfield, herself a helicopter pilot, led an MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron in 2005-2006. 
"A mid-grade sailor ... asked, 'Ma'am, can you fly one of those helicopters?' And I chuckled and said, â€˜Yes, actually itâ€™s a prerequisite for this job!'" she was quoted as saying, adding that at the time she had been wearing her wings that showed she was a naval aviator.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

Jaishankar discusses early conclusion of BTA with US Secretary of State

Mission not yet over as terrorism curbed but not eliminated in J-K: Shah

Electronic surveillance system being deployed to safeguard borders: Shah

New nuclear submarine base to be commissioned in Andhra Pradesh in 2026

Topics :NATODonald TrumpUS Navy

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story