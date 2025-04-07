Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

US secy of state expressed interest in deepening co-op in many sectors: Pak

Rubio made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said in a statement

Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said that cooperation in economy and trade would be the "hallmark" of future ties with Pakistan.

Rubio made the comments during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the US. He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism.

Rubio reciprocated the desire to collaborate with Pakistan in trade and investment in various sectors, especially critical minerals, saying that cooperation in economy and trade would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries.

Dar highlighted Pakistan's efforts in successfully fighting terrorism during 2013-18, which caused Pakistan huge economic and human losses.

Also Read

UK, UAE, US withdraw nearly $1 billion from Pakistan's treasury bills

Pak forces kill 8 terrorists attempting infiltration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pak sees US tariffs as window of opportunity for negotiations with the US

Dark clouds overshadowing Pakistan will soon evaporate: Imran Khan

Abir Gulaal teaser out: Fawad Khan returns to Bollywood after nine years

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Rubio agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

Dar and Rubio also agreed to remain in close contact and to work together to advance the shared interests of both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar discusses early conclusion of BTA with US Secretary of State

Mission not yet over as terrorism curbed but not eliminated in J-K: Shah

Electronic surveillance system being deployed to safeguard borders: Shah

New nuclear submarine base to be commissioned in Andhra Pradesh in 2026

INS Tarkash undertakes Passex with New Zealand Navy in Gulf of Aden

Topics :Pakistan United StatesAfghanistan

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story