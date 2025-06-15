Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for 2-day visit; to meet Prez Christodoulides

PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for 2-day visit; to meet Prez Christodoulides

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Canada and Croatia

PM Modi
While in Cyprus' capital Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said. Image: PTI
Press Trust of India Nicosia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Canada and Croatia.

This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

"Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in New Delhi in a departure statement. 

While in Cyprus' capital Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Modi said his three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

FTA with India brings genuine' competitive advantage, UK Parliament told

India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

Topics :Narendra ModiCyprus

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story