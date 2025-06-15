PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for 2-day visit; to meet Prez Christodoulides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Canada and Croatia.

This is the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades.

"Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in New Delhi in a departure statement.