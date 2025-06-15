Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing

F-35 Fighter jets

Representative Image: A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel. Image: lockheedmartin.com

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said here.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source. 

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

 

Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

