'A new chapter begins': India, US sign 10-year defence framework pact

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-Plus), where the two leaders signed a 10-year Defence Framework Agreement. The pact, described by Singh as the beginning of a “new chapter” in India-US defence cooperation, aims to deepen military collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh expressed optimism about the future of bilateral defence relations. "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus. On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework. I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen,” he said.

Hegseth also said that defence ties with India have “never been stronger”, adding that both nations remain committed to enhancing regional stability. This was the first in-person meeting between Singh and Hegseth. During their discussions, the two leaders renewed a 10-year defence framework, which Hegseth called “one of the most consequential” partnerships in the world. In a post on X, Hegseth wrote, “I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year US-India Defense Framework. This advances our defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We’re enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger.”

Rajnath Singh said that the new framework would provide policy direction for the entire range of India-US defence cooperation. "This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership," Singh said in a post on X. He added that defence would remain a major pillar of India-US ties, calling the partnership "critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region".

High-level India-US engagements continue The meeting between Singh and Hegseth is part of a series of high-level engagements between New Delhi and Washington over the past few days. Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also in Kuala Lumpur, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. The defence pact comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US. Five rounds of discussions have already taken place, with a deal “very near” to conclusion, news agency PTI had reported. Tensions between the two sides escalated after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, including a 25 per cent levy on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. New Delhi has called the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable”, arguing that its Russian oil imports are essential for energy security.