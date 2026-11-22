India and China do not agree on the length of their border and have different perceptions of claim lines. The eastern sector spans Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh; the least contentious middle sector stretches along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India, and Tibet in China; and the western sector runs along Ladakh and the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin region that India claims, making this the most militarised zone of the India-China border dispute.