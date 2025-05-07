Who is Col Sophia Qureshi, Army officer who briefed on Operation Sindoor?

India conducted ' Operation Sindoor ' on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday. The details of the military strike were shared in a joint press briefing.

Notably, two women officers were part of the press briefing, which was headed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The women officers are Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Who is Colonel Sofia Qureshi?

Colonel Sofia Qureshi is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. She holds the distinction of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Schools closed in border areas of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan In 2016, she also led the Indian team at ‘Exercise Force 18’, India's largest-hosted foreign military drill. It is worth noting that Qureshi was the only female commander among 18 participating contingents.

Her past stints include serving at the United Nations' Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) for six years and a notable time in the United Nations Mission in Congo (2006). Hailing from Gujarat, Qureshi is a postgraduate in Biochemistry. She comes from a military background. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while her husband is an officer from the Mechanised Infantry.