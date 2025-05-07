For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor

Family members of the victims of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack lauded the Indian Army’s military retaliation on terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday.

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Pahalgam victim Santosh Jagdale, said it was a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists. “I cried a lot after hearing the name of the operation,” she told news agency ANI.

Asha Narwal, Vinay Narwal’s mother, also reacted to the missile strikes and added, "My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today. I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives.”

Also Read

Vinay Narwal, who had recently married, was in Pahalgam with his wife for their honeymoon when terrorists opened fire at tourists on April 22.

The sentiment was echoed by family members of several other victims, who hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces. Reacting to the development, Manjunath Rao’s mother, another victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is an appropriate name, and they were hopeful that the Modi government would take good action.

‘Gratitude to PM Modi for justice’

Thanking PM Modi, Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, said that her husband will be at peace today. She also added, “I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband’s death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband.”

Family thanks army for justice

A Kashmiri local, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, also lost his life in the attack while trying to save the tourists. His brother Syed Nowshaad and father Hyder Shah thanked the central government and the Indian Army for avenging the deaths of the innocent people. His father also added that they have got justice today.

Survivor expresses gratitude to army

Terror attack survivor Tilak Rupchandani told ANI, “Thanks to the Indian Army. They have taken good action, and we are satisfied and happy with this. Terrorists had killed innocent people there, we had seen it...we had hope that govt would do something good...in the future, also the PM will teach Pakistan a lesson.”