'It's a shame, hope it ends quickly': Trump reacts to Operation Sindoor

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the Indian armed forces’ ‘ Operation Sindoor ’ on nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Speaking to reporters, Trump said: “It’s a shame. We just heard about it, they’ve been fighting for a long time… I just hope it ends very quickly.”

He further acknowledged the long-standing conflict between India and Pakistan, stating that the two neighbours have been fighting for a long time and that their history of conflict dates back decades, even centuries. He expressed hope that the situation would end quickly.

Trump’s remarks come after the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Operation Sindoor

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak On the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, several terrorist infrastructures were targeted in Pakistan and PoJK. A statement from the Defence Ministry said: “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

A press release from the Indian Embassy stated that no Pakistani civilian, military or economic targets were hit in the operation and only the terror camps were targeted.

Pahalgam attack

Twenty-six civilians were gunned down on 22 April by terrorists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. Following the attack, India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Several world leaders condemned the attack, including Trump. Expressing their condolences and support for India, global leaders spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured him of standing by India in its fight to end terrorism.

It is worth noting that Trump had previously stated that he is “very close to India”, while also reiterating that the US is “very close to Pakistan”.