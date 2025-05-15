Why is Turkish firm at Indian airports facing heat amid India-Pak tensions

Turkey is facing a wave of criticism in India following reports that it backed Pakistan during the recent conflict between the two countries. The backlash intensified after unconfirmed reports suggested Ankara supplied drones to Islamabad shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor — a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead. The reports have fuelled calls on Indian social media platforms to boycott Turkish products and services.

Even though India and Pakistan have now agreed to pause cross-border firing, the trust deficit toward Turkey is still growing. The issue has moved beyond diplomacy, and Turkish companies working in India are now being closely watched.

One of the companies in focus is Celebi Aviation, a Turkish firm that handles ground operations and cargo at several major airports in India. Because the company is involved in high-security work at airports, its presence in India is now being questioned, NDTV reported.

About Celebi Aviation

Celebi Aviation Holding was started in 1958 as Turkey’s first private ground handling company. Over the years, it has become a global aviation services provider. The company offers services such as guiding planes on the ground, managing cargo, helping with boarding bridges, handling private flights, and operating premium lounges at airports.

Today, Celebi works in six countries across three continents. It operates at 70 airports and has over 15,000 employees.

Celebi’s work in India

Celebi came to India to provide professional ground services at airports. It set up two companies in India: Celebi Airport Services India, which manages ground handling, and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India, which looks after cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

In the past ten years, Celebi has expanded its work to nine major Indian airports — Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Goa, Cochin, and Kannur. According to the company, it handles about 58,000 flights and 540,000 tonnes of cargo every year in India. It also employs around 7,800 people in the country.

Key services and security concerns

Celebi is responsible for many important tasks at airports. These include guiding planes while they are on the ground, checking the weight balance before takeoff, managing boarding bridges, handling cargo and post, and running warehouses.

Because these services involve valuable and sensitive items, they are seen as important for national security. The company also manages private and VIP flights, which adds to its importance.

Public pressure for government action

The ongoing anger against Turkey has led to questions about Celebi’s role in India. Many people are asking whether a company from a country seen as supporting Pakistan should be allowed to work in such sensitive areas.

So far, the Indian government has not made any official comment about Celebi. But there is growing public pressure for authorities to review the company’s operations.