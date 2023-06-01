There has been a 257 per cent increase in the number of such cases, with 6,659 instances recorded in 2022-23, shows data from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report. This is the highest since at least 2011-12, a Business Standard analysis of past RBI publications has found. The number of such cases in 2011-12 was 629 – less than one-tenth of the latest figure (chart 1).

Card and internet frauds have more than trebled since the pandemic began in 2020.