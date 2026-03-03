Demand for actuaries surges as insurance sector shifts to IFRS, RBC norms

Institute of Actuaries of India said it currently has 880 fellow actuaries and, in the last three years, there has been a 15–16 per cent increase in the number of fellows passing out from the institute.
To become an actuarial fellow of the institute, a candidate must clear 13–15 papers and have a minimum of three years of relevant actuarial work experience. A candidate can join the actuarial team of a life insurance company by clearing around three to six papers based on the company’s requirements.
“Both IFRS and RBC imply greater financial transparency and better risk management. This would require actuaries to move beyond traditional roles and technical expertise to support strategic decisions. There would be a greater need to collaborate with other functions like finance, audit, risk, compliance and the analytics functions,” said Preeti Chandrashekhar, president, Institute of Actuaries of India.