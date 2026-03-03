Demand for actuaries surges as insurance sector shifts to IFRS, RBC norms

These transitions will require integrating core actuarial skills in finance departments and audit departments, with some actuaries transitioning to financial officer roles. Auditors may also have to collaborate with or hire actuaries, as the pro forma needs a review by both accountants and actuaries.

As a result, insurance companies are making efforts to hire additional actuaries as they prepare for the transition. However, the industry faces supply limitations for actuaries and is also affected by attrition in the segment, experts said.

Girija Subramanian, chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of New India Assurance, said, “There is a lot of demand and it is far more important now than ever before because of the changing financial regime. We are moving to the RBC and IFRS financial regimes and actuaries need to get more involved in all aspects of insurance — service selection, accounting, reserving and finally how the balance sheet shapes up. They have a role in every part of insurance.”