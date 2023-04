DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Currently, active enrolments under PMJJBY and PMSBY stand at 83 million and 239 million, respectively, and claims of about Rs 15,500 crore have been paid under both schemes

Nikesh Singh New Delhi

