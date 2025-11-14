Home / Finance / Insurance / GST cut lifts life, retail health insurance growth: Irdai member Sood

GST cut lifts life, retail health insurance growth: Irdai member Sood

Deepak Sood says zero GST on life and health insurance has sparked strong growth, with demand set to accelerate in H2FY26 as the industry pushes for deeper penetration and better distribution

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance
Recently, the GST on premiums for individual life and health insurance products was rationalised by the government to zero from 18 per cent earlier.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There is substantial growth and interest in life and retail health insurance post the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate changes, Deepak Sood, member (non-life), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), said on Friday, adding that growth is likely to further pick up in the second half of the financial year (H2FY26).
 
“What we have seen in October is an indication of how things will be. I think both the life insurance industry and retail health have seen substantial growth, substantial interest coming from people. As we get into the rest of the year, we all know that health insurance, life insurance, picks up towards the H2. With this tailwind, we should be able to make penetration much better, reaching out to people. It’s a great one, and I think we should use it to the best,” Sood said.
 
Recently, the GST on premiums for individual life and health insurance products was rationalised by the government to zero from 18 per cent earlier. However, along with it, input tax credit (ITC) was also withdrawn.
 
Irdai and the government’s vision is “insurance for all by 2047,” and the industry has charted a roadmap to achieve this, supported by steps taken by the insurance regulator. For 2030, Irdai is considering fast-tracking the sandbox framework and encouraging new models such as on-demand and parametric insurance.
 
Sood said that there is a serious need to rethink distribution, as it remains a key factor in reaching remote areas.
 
“Manufacturing products will take place, but distribution is the key. We will need to build faster and innovation-led distribution. But we have to focus on two areas in distribution. Number one is strictly avoid any kind of mis-selling, because I think that is something that leads to a trust deficit. Secondly, reducing the cost of distribution. It is important to bring down the cost of intimidation and management expenses to a sustainable level,” Sood said.
 
According to him, another key aspect affecting trust among customers is grievance handling by the industry. Every grievance is a dent on trust. So, developing a robust and highly responsive mechanism to ensure quick and fair resolution of grievances of policyholders is really the need of the hour.
 
“We must leverage all our resources at our disposal to develop proper monitoring and technology-led solutions in this direction. I think it is extremely, extremely important for any industry, let alone insurance, to handle grievances properly. In insurance, there cannot be anything more important. If there is a grievance, we need to handle it with empathy, we need to take this opportunity. Every grievance that we settle in favour of our consumer should lead to two things,” he said.
 
While speaking on low insurance penetration, he said that providing protection to policyholders against any eventuality at affordable cost has led to lower premiums, and that is the real insurance penetration.
 
“Because a true measure of our progress in 2030 or 2047 is not just going to be a percentage of GDP or premium. It will be how safely and confidently our citizens can pursue their dreams and can have those dreams which keep them awake.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Irdai monitoring gaps in health insurance claim settlements: Chairman Seth

Premium

Life insurers' new business premium rises 12% in October on GST relief

Premium

Pent-up demand boosted retail health insurance segment in October

Premium

Policyholders' views needed to make rules: Irdai Chariman Ajay Seth

Premium

Health, motor insurance policy sales jump on GST exemption, festival cheer

Topics :Goods and Services TaxIRDAIGST rate cutsHealth Insuranceinput tax creditInsurance Sector

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story