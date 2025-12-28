Insurance sector set for take-off as reforms, tax relief lift FY27 outlook

Following a subdued FY26 so far, the insurance sector is poised to regain momentum in FY27, with growth likely to return to double digits on the back of regulatory reforms, GST rationalisation, favourable base effects, and strengthening demand across key product segments.

The sector’s growth prospects have also been boosted by landmark reforms, including the launch of the Bima Sugam digital marketplace, enhanced regulatory powers for the insurance regulator, and amendments to the Insurance Act allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI).

“2025 has been a defining year for India’s insurance industry. The passage of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill and the move to allow 100 per cent FDI have fundamentally reshaped the sector’s growth trajectory by opening access to global capital, expertise and scale. We are already seeing strong international interest, which reinforces confidence in India’s insurance market,” said Tapan Singhel, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, adding that for consumers, this translates into wider reach, stronger capacity and better availability of insurance solutions.