Insurance intermediaries with high commissions may see fall in payouts

Insurance intermediaries who receive disproportionately high commissions are likely to see a decline in their payouts, post the new Insurance Amendment Bill. The new Bill gives the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) the power to disgorge unlawful gains made by insurers and intermediaries as well as the right to limit commissions paid to intermediaries.

However, use of the provision will depend on how regulations are formed, industry experts said.

Intermediaries include bancassurance partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEM)-linked partnerships, or similar high-volume channels.

Higher commissions sometimes compromise the welfare of the policyholder and companies may cut corners around claims.

If the commissions run overboard, the Bill gives the regulator power to rein in the rates. However, it has to be seen how the regulations are formed around the same, industry sources said. Experts also pointed out that there are certain distribution arrangements that are driven by disproportionately high payouts, even when the claims performance and persistency indicators do not justify such structures. As the regulator is given additional powers to take action against violations, entities in violation of the norms — both insurers and intermediaries — could come under greater regulatory scrutiny. “Commission on motor products are expected to go down,” said Anand Shrikhande, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) Quickinsure.

For insurers, those mismanaging policyholder claims may also be under greater scrutiny. Also, entities that are found violating Irdai’s directions are subject to a penalty of ₹10 crore which has been increased from the existing ₹1 crore. Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), said, “Similar to Sebi, Irdai has now been empowered with a stronger supervisory framework to address instances where market practices may not be aligned with long-term policyholder interests. The intent of this provision is not punitive, but corrective. It is meant to act as a deterrent and will likely be exercised only in exceptional circumstances, where there is a clear mismatch between distribution incentives and policyholder outcomes.”

According to Balachander Sekhar, cofounder & CEO, RenewBuy, for too long, penalties could be written off as a cost of business. Disgorgement fundamentally alters this calculus by ensuring that the fruits of illicit activities — whether through mis-selling or regulatory arbitrage — are not just penalised but actively reclaimed and restituted to the policyholder. At the same time, the Bill has also opened new investment avenues for the insurance sector by omitting Section 27A of the Insurance Act 1938. The Act prohibits insurance companies from investing in shares and debentures of unlisted private entities. According to experts, although the provision has been omitted, changes in investment strategies will be subject to new regulations by the regulator.

Investment strategies of insurers are driven by their liability profile and if the regulator approves them, their asset allocation strategies will depend on the asset liability management (ALM) and product mix of companies. However, if flexibility is given, insurers may increase exposure in equity/alternative investment funds (AIFs) followed by real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to boost investment returns. Currently, 50 per cent of life insurance investment is allocated to government securities and the balance 50 per cent to other alternative investments. A minimum 15 per cent is in the housing and infrastructure sector and the balance 35 per cent in approved/other investments, which includes equities, AIFs, InvITs, Reits and property, among others.

“Omitting Section 27A may provide flexibility to insurance companies to increase allocation in alternative asset classes. However, the new norms of the insurance amendment Bill stipulate that Irdai would issue separate regulations which will entail certain limitations, conditions and restrictions for the 50 per cent in alternative asset classes. Hence, changes in the investment strategies shall be subject to new regulations issued after the insurance amendment Bill comes into effect,” Rahul Bhusukute, chief investment officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said. “The Bill omits Section 27A of the Insurance Act, which included a prohibition on investment in private companies by insurers. With the omission of this provision, it is up to the Irdai to prescribe checks and balances safeguarding investments by insurers into private companies,” he added.