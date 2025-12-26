Irdai imposes ₹1 cr penalty on Reliance General Insurance for norm breaches

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday imposed a ₹1 crore penalty on Reliance General Insurance for violation of norms.

What violations did Irdai flag against Reliance General Insurance?

The regulator found that the insurer made payouts of around ₹5.16 crore during FY19 to Glitterbug Technologies, the parent company of Coverfox Insurance Broking, and made multiple arbitrary payouts to an individual who is an agent of Oriental Insurance Company. Reliance General Insurance paid nearly ₹1.14 crore, ₹27 lakh and ₹28.67 lakh to the said agent during the financial years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

What other payments did the regulator cite?