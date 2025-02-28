Irdai allows insurers to use derivatives for hedging equity portfolios

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday allowed insurers to invest in the derivatives market to hedge volatility in equity markets while preserving the market value of equity investments and reducing risks in the portfolio.

The regulator also issued guidelines aimed at providing insurers with enhanced opportunities for risk management and portfolio diversification.

In its circular, the insurance regulator said, “Considering the requests from insurers, the increasing trend in investments in the equity market by insurers, and the associated volatility in equity prices, a need was felt to permit hedging through equity derivatives as a countermeasure… Insurers are hereby permitted to use equity derivatives for hedging their existing equity exposures, subject to compliance with these guidelines.”

The regulation is likely to help life insurance companies offering unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) due to their large exposure to equity markets.

“This product is likely to be used more by life insurance companies because they have ULIP products. It might be more beneficial for life insurers than non-life insurers. However, it will take a few months for the products to be used as it requires board approval,” said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer, Star Allied & Health Insurance.

Currently, Irdai allows insurers to deal in rupee interest rate derivatives in the form of forward rate agreements (FRAs), interest rate swaps, and exchange-traded interest rate futures (IRFs). Besides fixed income derivatives, insurers are also permitted to deal in credit default swaps (CDS) as protection buyers.

As per the guidelines, insurance companies will be able to buy hedges in stock and index futures and options against their holdings in equities, subject to exposure and position limits. The equity derivatives shall be used only for hedging purposes. Any over-the-counter (OTC) exposure to equity derivatives is prohibited.

Further, insurers are also advised to put in place a board-approved hedging policy, internal risk management policies and processes, information technology infrastructure, and regular periodic audits.

Additionally, a robust corporate governance mechanism has to be implemented, wherein the board and senior management review contracts undertaken to ensure they are not prejudicial to the interests of policyholders. The companies will also share details of derivative contracts in the sales brochures of ULIPs.

Furthermore, companies must furnish derivative turnover data, data pertaining to the unwinding of equity derivative contracts, and profit/loss booked on equity derivative transactions to the competent authority on a quarterly basis.