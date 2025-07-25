Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai fines Star Health Insurance ₹3.39 cr for cybersecurity lapses

Irdai fines Star Health Insurance ₹3.39 cr for cybersecurity lapses

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has also issued a warning to the insurer

The data breach of Star Health and Allied Insurance is a “huge problem” if sensitive information of about 31 million customers, reportedly amounting to 7.24 terabytes, is offered for sale, industry experts have warned, saying that the gravity of the
Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 913 offices, over 14,000 network hospitals, more than 7,75,000 licensed agents, and 17,000 employees. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has imposed a Rs 3.39 crore penalty on Star Health and Allied Insurance for various violations of Information & Cyber Security Guidelines.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has also issued a warning to the insurer.

"Irdai...has imposed a penalty of Rs Three Crore Thirty-Nine Lakhs and a warning for various violations established under Irdai Information & Cyber Security Guidelines, 2023," the regulator said in its order on Star Health and Allied Insurance. 

ALSO READ: Hacker behind Star Health breach claims threats to India executives

Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 913 offices, over 14,000 network hospitals, more than 7,75,000 licensed agents, and 17,000 employees.

In 2024-25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 17,553 crore, with its net worth at Rs 8,668 crore. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Govt names ex-Finance Secretary Ajay Seth as new Irdai chairman for 3 years

Premium

Entry of new players likely to intensify competition in reinsurance segment

India's non-life insurance premiums rise 5.2% in June 2025: CareEdge

Air India crash: Victims entitled to compensation, regardless of fault

Topics :IRDAIStar Health Insurancecybersecurity

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story