Irdai fines Star Health Insurance ₹3.39 cr for cybersecurity lapses

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has imposed a Rs 3.39 crore penalty on Star Health and Allied Insurance for various violations of Information & Cyber Security Guidelines.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has also issued a warning to the insurer.
"Irdai...has imposed a penalty of Rs Three Crore Thirty-Nine Lakhs and a warning for various violations established under Irdai Information & Cyber Security Guidelines, 2023," the regulator said in its order on Star Health and Allied Insurance.
Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 913 offices, over 14,000 network hospitals, more than 7,75,000 licensed agents, and 17,000 employees.
In 2024-25, Star Health's gross written premium stood at Rs 17,553 crore, with its net worth at Rs 8,668 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
