Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / WFM Asia offloads 2.84% stake in Star Health Insurance for ₹701 crore

WFM Asia offloads 2.84% stake in Star Health Insurance for ₹701 crore

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹ 420.03 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹ 700.86 crore

Star Health Insurance

At the end of the March quarter, WFM Asia, through its arms WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, owned a 3.48 per cent stake in Chennai-based Star Health and Allied Insurance. (Photo: X@StarHealthIns)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hong Kong-based WFM Asia on Wednesday divested a 2.84 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for nearly ₹ 701 crore through an open market transaction.

Hedge fund manager WFM Asia, through its affiliate WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, offloaded more than 1.66 crore equity shares or 2.84 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹ 420.03 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹ 700.86 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, WFM Asia, through its arms WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, owned a 3.48 per cent stake in Chennai-based Star Health and Allied Insurance.

 

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund acquired over 1.64 crore shares, representing a 2.8 per cent stake in Star Health for nearly ₹ 690 crore.

Also Read

Hackers, Hacking, Cybersecurity

Hacker behind Star Health breach claims threats to India executives

Star Health

Star Health hits new low post Q3 nos, down 53% from IPO price; time to buy?

PremiumTrade

Plurilateral agreements may help keep WTO relevant into the future

air india plane

Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines invested ₹9,558 crore in Air India in FY25

PremiumGirish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Shares were purchased at an average price of ₹ 420 per piece.

Details of other buyers of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company went up marginally to close at ₹ 428.20 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani

PremiumSun Pharma

Sun Pharma partner Philogen withdraws EU application for skin cancer drug

PremiumVenugopal Lambu

We are seeing significant traction in large deals: LTIMindtree CEO

Ghufran Alam

AI lifts Samsung India's home appliance sales to 50% mark: Ghufran Alam

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

Topics : Star Health Star Health Insurance Hong Kong Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon