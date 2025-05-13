Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

India's life insurance industry saw an 8.43 per cent rise in new business premium in April, led by LIC's group premium growth, though policy issuances fell over 13 per cent

insurance
Premium
Private players, on the other hand, reported low single-digit growth across most categories, except group yearly renewable premiums
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a muted performance in FY25, life insurance companies reported an 8.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premiums (NBP) in April, largely supported by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) premium growth during this period.
 
According to Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry’s NBP in April stood at ₹21,965.73 crore.
 
While LIC’s NBP rose 9.9 per cent YoY during this period to ₹13,610 crore, private sector life insurers reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹8,355 crore.
 
April is typically a slow month for life insurance companies, as a significant number of policies are sold in March to take advantage of tax-saving benefits before the financial year ends.
 
New business premium refers to the premium acquired from new policies during a particular year.
 
LIC’s premium growth was supported by group single premium, which rose nearly 15 per cent YoY.
 
Private players, on the other hand, reported low single-digit growth across most categories, except group yearly renewable premiums.
 
Among large private sector insurers, SBI Life Insurance reported flat growth in NBP at ₹1,693.7 crore, while HDFC Life’s NBP rose 23.4 per cent to ₹1,943.22 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s premium increased 9.8 per cent to ₹1,032.05 crore.
 
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s premium grew 4.4 per cent YoY to ₹719.37 crore, and Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium rose 17.11 per cent YoY to ₹592.11 crore.
 
However, the number of policies issued by life insurers fell 13.24 per cent YoY to 11.14 lakh. LIC’s new policy count dropped 15.26 per cent YoY to 7.25 lakh, while private life insurers saw a 9.51 per cent decline YoY to 4.20 lakh policies.
 
In FY25, the NBP of life insurers grew 5.13 per cent YoY to ₹3.97 trillion. LIC’s NBP increased 1.86 per cent YoY to ₹2.27 trillion, while the private sector saw a 9.8 per cent rise to ₹1.71 trillion.
 
In comparison, NBP growth in FY24 stood at just 2 per cent YoY, totalling ₹3.77 trillion.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indo-Pak tensions trigger rise in war insurance cover enquiries from firms

Premium

IPL insurance claims not triggered unless tournament is cancelled: Experts

Non-life insurers post 13.5% premium growth to Rs 33,688 cr in April

Premium

Hike Motor TP rates, cut GST on health premiums: Non-life insurers to govt

Premium

Indo-Pak tension: War risk premium in marine, aviation sector may inch up

Topics :Life Insuranceinsurance premiumInsurance Sector

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story