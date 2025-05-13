Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

After a muted performance in FY25, life insurance companies reported an 8.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premiums (NBP) in April, largely supported by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) premium growth during this period.
According to Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry’s NBP in April stood at ₹21,965.73 crore.
While LIC’s NBP rose 9.9 per cent YoY during this period to ₹13,610 crore, private sector life insurers reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹8,355 crore.
April is typically a slow month for life insurance companies, as a significant number of policies are sold in March to take advantage of tax-saving benefits before the financial year ends.
New business premium refers to the premium acquired from new policies during a particular year.
LIC’s premium growth was supported by group single premium, which rose nearly 15 per cent YoY.
Private players, on the other hand, reported low single-digit growth across most categories, except group yearly renewable premiums.
Among large private sector insurers, SBI Life Insurance reported flat growth in NBP at ₹1,693.7 crore, while HDFC Life’s NBP rose 23.4 per cent to ₹1,943.22 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s premium increased 9.8 per cent to ₹1,032.05 crore.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s premium grew 4.4 per cent YoY to ₹719.37 crore, and Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium rose 17.11 per cent YoY to ₹592.11 crore.
However, the number of policies issued by life insurers fell 13.24 per cent YoY to 11.14 lakh. LIC’s new policy count dropped 15.26 per cent YoY to 7.25 lakh, while private life insurers saw a 9.51 per cent decline YoY to 4.20 lakh policies.
In FY25, the NBP of life insurers grew 5.13 per cent YoY to ₹3.97 trillion. LIC’s NBP increased 1.86 per cent YoY to ₹2.27 trillion, while the private sector saw a 9.8 per cent rise to ₹1.71 trillion.
In comparison, NBP growth in FY24 stood at just 2 per cent YoY, totalling ₹3.77 trillion.