Life insurers' new business premium up 8.43% in April on LIC growth

After a muted performance in FY25, life insurance companies reported an 8.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new business premiums (NBP) in April, largely supported by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s) premium growth during this period.

According to Life Insurance Council data, the life insurance industry’s NBP in April stood at ₹21,965.73 crore.

While LIC’s NBP rose 9.9 per cent YoY during this period to ₹13,610 crore, private sector life insurers reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in NBP to ₹8,355 crore.

April is typically a slow month for life insurance companies, as a significant number of policies are sold in March to take advantage of tax-saving benefits before the financial year ends.

New business premium refers to the premium acquired from new policies during a particular year. LIC’s premium growth was supported by group single premium, which rose nearly 15 per cent YoY. Private players, on the other hand, reported low single-digit growth across most categories, except group yearly renewable premiums. Among large private sector insurers, SBI Life Insurance reported flat growth in NBP at ₹1,693.7 crore, while HDFC Life’s NBP rose 23.4 per cent to ₹1,943.22 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s premium increased 9.8 per cent to ₹1,032.05 crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s premium grew 4.4 per cent YoY to ₹719.37 crore, and Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium rose 17.11 per cent YoY to ₹592.11 crore.