IPL insurance claims not triggered unless tournament is cancelled: Experts

Insurance claims for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be triggered unless the event is cancelled, experts said. So far, the tournament has only been suspended for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The IPL, which began on 22 March, was scheduled to conclude on 25 May. However, amid rising geopolitical tensions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week.

In its press statement, BCCI said: “The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders, following representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concerns and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans. While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

According to industry estimates, the cumulative insurance cover for the IPL ranges between ₹2,000–2,500 crore for organisers, franchises and sponsors. This figure excludes coverage for the broadcaster—JioStar. Claims can be triggered under multiple scenarios, including complete event cancellation. The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled to be held in Dharamshala on 8 May 2025, was called off due to attacks from Pakistan in various parts of the country. Experts suggest that this could result in claims, but only if the affected policyholders have political violence cover with a war extension. However, BCCI’s decision to suspend the tournament for a week does not meet the threshold to trigger insurance claims.

“So far, matches have only been suspended. Claims will be triggered only if the event is cancelled. Additionally, this will apply only to those who have purchased political violence cover with a war extension. That option has always been available in the IPL—some opt in, others do not. If policyholders have this cover, even a government action could enable them to claim,” said Aatur Thakkar, director, Alliance Insurance Brokers. IPL insurance premiums have risen sharply this season due to a high claims experience last year, when weather-related disruptions led to match cancellations. Insurers have also tightened underwriting standards.