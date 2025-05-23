Motor TP premium hike crucial for survival: New India Assurance CMD

A hike in motor third-party (TP) insurance rates has become the need of the hour, and it will turn into a survival issue for most companies if not revisited, said Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance Company, during the analyst call following the company’s earnings this week.

“As far as (Motor) TP is concerned, it is a mandated business, so we have no control over the TP business. We will have to continue to do TP business. We cannot have a strategy around it. The only thing we can do to reduce overall impact is to align our Own Damage (OD) strategy in a way that the entire OD plus TP becomes sustainable… The TP premium hike is surely the need of the hour, and it will become a survival issue for most companies if it is not re-looked into,” Subramanian said.

Motor TP rates have not been revised for a few years now. The non-life insurance industry is hopeful there will be some upward revision this year. Recently, industry executives met with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) secretary and apprised him of the issue. The motor TP rates are set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). ALSO READ: Auxano Capital eyes final close of two funds, 3-4 exits by year-end The motor TP business, which accounts for 15 per cent of New India’s overall product mix, grew by 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,652 crore in FY25. However, the incurred claim ratio (ICR) in the segment rose to 108.2 per cent from 96.4 per cent a year earlier.

Since the business is mandatory, the insurer will continue to align its Motor Own Damage (OD) segment — which accounts for 13 per cent of the product mix — to ensure the entire Motor portfolio remains sustainable. The company is targeting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the OD segment, with a greater focus on private car business to shift away from commercial vehicles, where ICRs are typically higher. Meanwhile, New India Assurance’s overall ICR improved to 105.9 per cent from 100.9 per cent, supported by improvements in the retail segment and a slight moderation in medical inflation to 12 per cent from 14 per cent. The company has also hired a new set of medical officers to speed up audits in FY25.